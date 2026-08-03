Delight in a multitude of recreational sports at your fingertips

This spacious five-bedroom, four-bath home has access to the 250-acre Westcolang Lake and a vast array of amenities in the recreational community of Masthope. Bring your snow skis or jet skis, power boats or kayaks—even hiking shoes and fishing poles.

You’ll have access to the slopes of Ski Big Bear, horseback riding, golf, playgrounds, swimming pools, tennis courts and more.

This short-term rental friendly community creates a potential income opportunity.

Featured is a floor-to-vaulted-ceiling gas burning stone fireplace, central air, two outdoor decks and an outdoor fire pit. A large dining area is serviced by a well-designed kitchen area with granite countertops, stainless appliances and plenty of storage, all part of the vaulted ceiling great room creating an area for gathering family and friends.

The main level primary bedroom is complete with an ensuite bath with a stone shower and double sinks. The upper level features an extra-large loft, two generous sized bedrooms and full bath. The finished lower level doubles the living and recreation space.

This home makes a great vacation, year-round or rental property and is in a good school district.