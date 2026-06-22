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Designed for comfort and move-in ready

Milford. Three-bedroom home features a screened porch, hardwood flooring and a two-car garage.

Milford /
| 22 Jun 2026 | 03:01
    Designed for comfort and move-in ready
    Designed for comfort and move-in ready
    Designed for comfort and move-in ready
    Designed for comfort and move-in ready
    Designed for comfort and move-in ready

Situated on just over an acre and surrounded by nature, this wonderfully maintained three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers spacious living areas with an open-concept plan and hardwood flooring.

Enjoy outdoor living on the back deck or relax in the screened porch overlooking the property’s peaceful setting. You’ll find a windowed kitchen with an island and stainless appliances. The breakfast nook is adjacent and you’ll also have a dining room.

The family room features a fireplace to keep you warm on chilly nights. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath and this home also has a laundry room.

Additional highlights include a two-car garage, a full basement offering ample storage or future expansion potential, and a large unfinished bonus room above the garage ready to be customized to suit your needs.

Located in a desirable community, enjoy access to amenities including lakes, a boat launch, swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts, and more.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 112 Cornelia Lane
PRICE: $464,900
TOTAL LIVING AREA SQUARE FEET: 2,270
TOTAL ACRES: 1.03
TOTAL TAX: $5,924.82
YEAR BUILT: 2007
Listing Agent: Patty Tomaszewski
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com