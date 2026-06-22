Designed for comfort and move-in ready

Situated on just over an acre and surrounded by nature, this wonderfully maintained three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers spacious living areas with an open-concept plan and hardwood flooring.



Enjoy outdoor living on the back deck or relax in the screened porch overlooking the property’s peaceful setting. You’ll find a windowed kitchen with an island and stainless appliances. The breakfast nook is adjacent and you’ll also have a dining room.



The family room features a fireplace to keep you warm on chilly nights. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath and this home also has a laundry room.



Additional highlights include a two-car garage, a full basement offering ample storage or future expansion potential, and a large unfinished bonus room above the garage ready to be customized to suit your needs.



Located in a desirable community, enjoy access to amenities including lakes, a boat launch, swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, tennis courts, and more.