Enjoy nature’s beauty from a lakefront home

This no-frills ranch style home is located in a quiet community where you won’t find noise, crowds, a clubhouse or pool.

What you will find is Sylvendale — a picturesque mountain lake that does not allow motor boats. Situated on a half-acre, you will have both peace and privacy and the water out your door.

Sit on the front deck and enjoy the view or take your kayak or canoe for a leisurely outing. Go ice-skating on the lake in winter.

There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom, exposed beams and hardwood floors. The great room features a fireplace and the kitchen is updated with granite counters and an island.

You will find a lot of potential here. Bring your paintbrush and toolbox as it needs some cosmetic work to restore to its original condition.

The location is convenient to the Sussex County, N.J., border and to state forests and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area, hiking trails and fishing.