Enjoy the river views from this chic country farmhouse

This three-bedroom home has been updated and is situated on an acre surrounded by mountains, pear, dogwood, star magnolia, and cherry trees while overlooking the Lackawaxen River.

The landscaped outdoor living space includes a sitting area and a koi pond. Inside, you’ll find features like all new stainless appliances in a modern kitchen and a Nest thermostat to control the temperature remotely. You will also discover wood flooring, built-in bookshelves, plus a reading nook and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room.

There is a skylight in the primary bedroom suite which also has a vaulted ceiling and French doors that open to the back deck. Besides the en-suite bath in the primary bedroom, you’ll have a second full bath.

Enjoy sitting on your front porch listening to the river as the sun sets. This home can be an AirBnB, vacation home or a year-round residence. The location is a short drive to skiing, a winery, golfing and more.