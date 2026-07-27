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Enjoy the river views from this chic country farmhouse

Lackawaxen. Three-bedroom home features a modern kitchen, wood flooring and a wood-burning fireplace.

Lackawaxen /
| 27 Jul 2026 | 01:36
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    Enjoy the river views from this chic country farmhouse
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    Enjoy the river views from this chic country farmhouse
    Enjoy the river views from this chic country farmhouse

This three-bedroom home has been updated and is situated on an acre surrounded by mountains, pear, dogwood, star magnolia, and cherry trees while overlooking the Lackawaxen River.

The landscaped outdoor living space includes a sitting area and a koi pond. Inside, you’ll find features like all new stainless appliances in a modern kitchen and a Nest thermostat to control the temperature remotely. You will also discover wood flooring, built-in bookshelves, plus a reading nook and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room.

There is a skylight in the primary bedroom suite which also has a vaulted ceiling and French doors that open to the back deck. Besides the en-suite bath in the primary bedroom, you’ll have a second full bath.

Enjoy sitting on your front porch listening to the river as the sun sets. This home can be an AirBnB, vacation home or a year-round residence. The location is a short drive to skiing, a winery, golfing and more.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 182 Lcpl Jacob Beisel Road
PRICE: $495,000
TOTAL TAXES: $3,496.76
TOTAL ACRES: 1.0
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,500
YEAR BUILT: 1950
LISTING AGENT: Jenny Gagnon
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com