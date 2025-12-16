Enjoy water and woods from an historic lakefront home

Stone walls and stone fireplaces reflect this home’s original charm.

With four bedrooms and three full baths, it borders Lake Kiel (also known as Fawn Lake), is not in a community, and sits on 2.5 acres. It is the former home of Gabriel D. and Maurice H. Layton. Gabriel’s life was depicted in the book “The Diary of Gabriel Layton and the Civil War Letters of his Son: A Chronicle of life along the river in Delaware Township, 1859-1869.”

You will have 2401 square feet of living space with a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchen island, walk-in closets, skylights and solar panels for green energy. Besides a large yard, this home features a front patio and spacious deck, a screened-in porch, an outdoor shed for storage and access to the lake for fishing, boating and swimming.

It’s all just a few minutes from the historic Borough of Milford, and less than two hours from Manhattan.