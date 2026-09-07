Enjoy water views from this well-maintained affordable lakefront

This property offers something that is becoming increasingly hard to find -- an oversized lot that is nearly twice the size of most lots in the community, providing an impressive 125 feet of lake frontage and plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors.

With three bedrooms and two full baths, you can move right in and have lake views from the living room, kitchen, and dining area. You’ll find an open plan with wood-beamed ceilings, a skylight in the kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. The walk-out basement provides additional usable space, a woodstove, and lake views as well. The bedrooms are nicely sized for family and guests. The huge back deck spans the entire length of the home, where you can relax, entertain or walk down to the dock. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful year-round residence in a good school district or the perfect vacation getaway, this home offers an affordable way to enjoy lakefront living.