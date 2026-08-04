Garnet Health Doctors celebrates opening of New OB/GYN practice in Sullivan County

Garnet Health Doctors celebrated the official opening of its new obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) practice with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Community leaders, Garnet Health leadership, physicians and staff gathered at the Harris practice, located at 68 Harris-Bushville Road, to commemorate the opening and celebrate Garnet Health Doctors’ continued commitment to comprehensive women’s healthcare services in Sullivan County.

The practice is led by Irvelyne Camille, M.D., board-certified OB/GYN physician and medical director of obstetrics and gynecology for Garnet Health Doctors, along with Marie Abougou, M.D., board-certified OB/GYN physician. Together, they provide care for women through every stage of life—from annual wellness exams, obstetric care and preventive screenings to reproductive health services, menopause management and healthy aging support—helping to ensure women can receive high-quality care close to home.

For more information about OB/GYN services or to schedule an appointment, visit garnethealth.org/obgyn or call (845) 333-8909.