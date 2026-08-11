Garnet Health Doctors welcomes Marie Abougou, M.D., to OB/GYN practice in Sullivan County

Garnet Health Doctors announced that Marie Abougou, M.D., will join the team, where she will continue providing obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) care for patients in Sullivan County.

Dr. Abougou brings more than 15 years of experience providing comprehensive women’s health services, including preventive care, pregnancy care, childbirth and gynecologic health.

Before joining Garnet Health Doctors, Dr. Abougou cared for patients at Crystal Run Healthcare/Optum and the Carthage Area Hospital’s Women’s Way to Wellness program, as well as at her private practice, Women’s Care Options. Earlier in her career, she practiced with Comprehensive Women’s Health Services and Reliance Medical Group.

Dr. Abougou completed her OB/GYN residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center/Weill Cornell after her first year of residency at Brookdale Hospital. She earned her medical degree from the University François Rabelais in Tours, France.

Dr. Abougou is accepting both new and existing patients. To schedule an appointment, call Garnet Health Doctors at (845) 333-8909.

To learn more about Garnet Health or to join our team, visit garnethealth.org.