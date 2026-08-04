Jobs. PennDOT now hiring for winter maintenance in Northeast PA

PennDOT seeks hardworking individuals to work in the Winter Maintenance Program from September 2026 through April 2027.

Interested applicants can apply at https://shorturl.at/vdc8u.

What positions are available?

Available winter maintenance positions include:

Winter CDL Equipment Operator

Performs a wide range of winter roadway tasks, including clearing snow, directing traffic in active work zones, supporting equipment maintenance and minor repairs, assisting with guide rail upkeep, and unloading materials needed for safe winter operations.

Winter Dispatcher

Dispatches equipment operators during winter events to support safe and efficient operations. Handles a variety of clerical duties that keep communication, documentation, and workflow running smoothely.



Winter Mechanics (Diesel & Automotive Mechanics)

Performs maintenance and repair on PennDOT equipment and diesel-powered vehicles, including heavy trucks over 26,001 pounds, graders, backhoes, front end loaders, and similar machinery. Completes routine inspections, services components, and repairs parts to ensure all fleet vehicles and equipment operate safely and efficiently in accordance with department standards.

Winter Trades Positions (Tradesman Helper & Semi-Skilled Laborer)

Performs routine maintenance and repair on vehicles, equipment, and related parts to support safe and reliable winter operations. Helps ensure all fleet equipment functions efficiently and meets department standards throughout the season.

Learn more about PennDOT’s Winter Maintenance Program by viewing the video below