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Just built, spacious and move-in ready with three-plus bedrooms

Matamoras. Brand-new home offers three levels of living space, modern kitchen and proximity to Airport Park.

Matamoras /
| 28 Sep 2026 | 03:41
    Just built, spacious and move-in ready with three-plus bedrooms
    Just built, spacious and move-in ready with three-plus bedrooms
    Just built, spacious and move-in ready with three-plus bedrooms
    Just built, spacious and move-in ready with three-plus bedrooms
    Just built, spacious and move-in ready with three-plus bedrooms

This brand-new home offers three levels of living space, three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two flex spaces to accommodate your lifestyle.

Situated on a corner lot, it features more than 2100 square feet for living, including an open-concept kitchen, dining and living area. The modern windowed kitchen has an island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage.

The bedrooms on the second level include the primary bedroom suite, and you’ll discover another spacious room and full bath on the third level, which can be used to suit your needs.

In addition, this home offers a laundry conveniently located on the first level, a mud room and a detached two-car garage.

The property is located in the Delaware Valley School District, close to Airport Park and the dog park, and just minutes from shopping, dining and the NJ Transit train in Port Jervis.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 411 Avenue F
PRICE: $479,000
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,153
TOTAL ACRES: 0.14
YEAR BUILT: 2026
LISTING AGENT: Kristee Cassimore
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com