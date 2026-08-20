Lake Ariel Family Health Center accepting new patients with addition of advanced practice provider

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) welcomes Nurse Practitioner Susan Kurilla, DNP, to its staff at the Lake Ariel Family Health Center located at 358 Hamlin Highway. Kurilla joins Internist Mark Murnin, DO, in offering primary care services.

Kurilla treats patients as young as 16 years old, however, has an extensive background working with the geriatric patient population as a nurse practitioner and prior to that as a registered nurse. In the role of primary care provider, Kurilla emphasizes preventative care, health maintenance and early management of comorbidities to decrease the likelihood for emergent and critical care.

“My goal is to help our patients improve and maintain their quality of life and functional independence to their maximum capability,” stated Kurilla.

Kurilla holds a doctor of nursing practice from Pennsylvania State University and earned a master of science as a nurse practitioner adult primary care – gerontology from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, PA. She has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Bloomsburg University as well as a bachelor of science degree in biology from Pennsylvania State University.

Among her work experience, Kurilla served as a certified registered nurse practitioner in post-acute care settings including Greenwood Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tamaqua, Pa., and St. Luke’s Village in Hazelton, Pa. She was a registered nurse in the Surgical Trauma ICU at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Prior to her nursing career, she spent seven years as a Medical Laboratory Scientist specializing in blood bank, also at Geisinger.

To make an appointment with Susan Kurilla, DNP, call Lake Ariel Family Health Center at 570-689-2242. WMCHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center accepting Medicare, PA Medical Assistance, as well as most commercial insurance and managed care plans. A sliding fee scale is also offered to those who qualify. Visit www.wmchc.net to view all services.