Lakefront luxury with private dock on one-plus acre

Bring your kayak or canoe, take the pathway to the water’s edge and enjoy the lake life. With lots of room and chic appointments, this contemporary lakefront is a homeowner’s dream. It is situated on 1.14 acres with lovely maintained grounds, an outdoor shower, a private deck overlooking the water, generous storage and ample room to gather.

Inside, you’ll discover cathedral ceilings and a bright, open floor plan that features a main-level primary suite. The kitchen opens to a dining area. In the living room, you’ll find one of two brick wood-burning fireplaces that add warmth and character. There are three bedrooms and three baths plus two bonus rooms and a loft that can be used for whatever suits your needs. With 24-hundred square feet of living space, there is plenty of room for hosting family and friends, plus you’ll have four separate screened porches overlooking the lake.

The property is convenient to the borough of Milford with shops, eateries and offices.