Log cabin on Silver Lake is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

For the first time in decades, this incredibly exclusive lakefront log cabin is available to the public. It is very rare that a listing comes to the open market in this tightly held private community — and that’s because residents enjoy first right of refusal, keeping this lakeside retreat quietly preserved for generations.

Tucked along the shoreline, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom log cabin is situated on nearly seven acres and offers a warm, rustic charm with serene water views and private lake access. The living room features a stone fireplace and you’ll also have a laundry. Relax on the covered porch, launch a kayak from your backyard, or simply soak in the tranquility of this untouched corner of nature. This lakeside community is so exclusive, most people don’t even know it exists.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend retreat or a timeless summer escape, this cozy cabin delivers a true ‘’off-the-grid’’ feel — without sacrificing comfort. This is the type of property that memories are made in — a hidden gem and the kind that stays in the family for generations.