Lovingly maintained home is designed for spacious living

Situated on just over an acre, this beautiful turnkey modern colonial boasts three bedrooms and three baths, an office and two bonus rooms.



When you enter, it is evident this home has been well cared-for. You’ll find French doors and open archways. A nice sized living room with a fireplace flows into to a four-season sunroom and a family room.



The kitchen features stainless appliances and an island as well as a breakfast nook. Use the sliding glass doors to enjoy the outside deck facing the private yard.



Back inside, the open plan leads from the kitchen to both the family room and a formal dining room.



Upstairs, you’ll find a spacious primary bedroom with a sitting area in a bay window alcove and a separate bathing room that leads to the bathroom and shower.



Two more bedrooms, an office and large bonus room along with a laundry area complete the second floor.



The basement is finished and has another bonus room.



Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and more.

Address: 109 Arbutus Court

Price: $589,900

Total Tax: $6,959.25

Total living SqFt: 3,969

Total Acres: 1.08

Year built: 2012

Listing agent: Elizabeth Stahlman

Davis R. Chant Realtors

106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337

www.chantre.com

570-296-7717

milford@chantre.com