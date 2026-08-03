Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center becomes Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center under new ownership

Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is under new ownership and has changed its name to Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The 80-bed subacute and skilled nursing home provides a broad spectrum of care, with services including long- and short-term care and rehabilitation, in an intimate and compassionate environment.

The new ownership team is a group of individuals who are skilled nursing facility managers and operators based in Pennsylvania. The ownership change was effective in the winter of 2026.

“In these challenging times, it is very reassuring that our new ownership team has years of shared values and is a great group of experienced experts – based right here in Pennsylvania – to support our care team,” said Zack Holena, the center’s administrator.

Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, at 264 Route 209 & 6, in Milford, will benefit from the hands-on attention that comes from a smaller, but skilled “non-corporate” ownership and management team. The team oversees operations at similar-sized care centers in rural communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and brings many new ideas that have been very successful at these facilities.

Prospective residents and their families are invited to take a tour of Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center by calling 570-491-4121.