Milford resident expands vision into books

Mariano Cortes creator of the Junior el Coquí educational adventure game, has expanded his vision by publishing his series of children’s books, which are now available on Amazon.



”As a Milford resident, my goal has always been to create fun, educational experiences that help children learn while celebrating culture, history, and adventure. My books introduce young readers to Puerto Rico through colorful illustrations, bilingual learning, and memorable characters like Junior the Coquí, Tito the Rooster, and Juan the Iguana. Each story encourages curiosity, exploration, teamwork, and a love of reading while highlighting real places and traditions from Puerto Rico,” Cortes said.

The books are intended for young readers and families and are available on Amazon at https://shorturl.at/LWlSB.