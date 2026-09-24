Pike County Career Center to host Fall Harvest Job Fair

The Pike County Career Center will host its Fall Harvest Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Career Center, 837 Route 6, Unit 2, Shohola, Pa. Featuring more than 15 regional employers from industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement, sales, and more, the Fall Harvest Job Fair is one of the best ways for job seekers interested in working close to home to explore new career options.

“At the Career Center, we enjoy organizing regional job fairs that highlight the local opportunities available to job seekers. These smaller events not only showcase the strength of our regional workforce but also allow job seekers to meet and interact directly with hiring representatives in a more personal setting,” said Career Center Director Cindy DeFebo.

Admission is free for both employers and job seekers. Employers interested in participating are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. The registration form is available on the Pike County Career Center’s webpage, www.pikepa.org/careercenter.

Although the fair is free for employers, the Career Center is kindly requesting participating organizations to contribute to its mini food pantry. The initiative directly supports unemployed and underemployed individuals in the County who utilize Career Center services. At the recent Heat of Summer Job Fair, employers generously donated more than 200 non-perishable items.

For additional information on the Fall Harvest Job Fair, please contact Cindy DeFebo at (570) 296-2909 or cdefebo@pikepa.org.