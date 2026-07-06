Stylish ranch in a great location offers privacy and convenience

Super private and set on more than an acre, this modern three-bedroom, three-bath ranch is within walking distance to the Victorian village of Milford. Take the paved tree lined drive to this home, perfect for year-round or vacation retreat.

The main level consists of a primary bedroom with bath, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The eat-in kitchen is bright and airy with tiled counters, pantry and exposed beams on the ceiling.

Discover a living room with a connecting sitting room/den. The fireplace is perfect for those chilly winter nights. The finished lower level features a rec room with wood stove, laundry area, a half bath, storage space and a two-car garage.

Enjoy the treed property on the generous deck overlooking the fenced yard. Sip your morning coffee in the enclosed porch. You can walk to shops, restaurants and places of worship or visit the beach on the Delaware River where you’ll find a boat launch, picnic area, and miles of hiking on groomed trails.