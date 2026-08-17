Updated three-bedroom chalet has character and flexible living space

This spacious home feels immediately inviting with timeless appeal and room to unwind. If features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a loft and a finished lower level.

The open-concept main living area includes a wall of windows, high ceilings, exposed wood accents and a wood stove that creates a warm and inviting focal point. The updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and an easy flow into the dining and living areas. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are conveniently located on the main level.

Upstairs, the private primary bedroom is joined by a second full bathroom and an oversized loft providing space for a home office, reading area, or lounge.

The finished lower level adds even more options: a family or rec area, a bonus room, laundry room, and storage.

Enjoy the wooded surroundings from the large screened porch or adjoining deck. You’ll have an outdoor shed for storage.

Located in an amenity-filled community with lake access, beach, pool, clubhouse, playground and more, this home is perfect for full-time living or a vacation getaway.