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Updated three-bedroom chalet has character and flexible living space

Tamiment. Spacious home offers access to lake and other amenities.

Tamiment /
| 17 Aug 2026 | 03:28
    Updated three-bedroom chalet has character and flexible living space
    Updated three-bedroom chalet has character and flexible living space
    Updated three-bedroom chalet has character and flexible living space
    Updated three-bedroom chalet has character and flexible living space

This spacious home feels immediately inviting with timeless appeal and room to unwind. If features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a loft and a finished lower level.

The open-concept main living area includes a wall of windows, high ceilings, exposed wood accents and a wood stove that creates a warm and inviting focal point. The updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and an easy flow into the dining and living areas. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are conveniently located on the main level.

Upstairs, the private primary bedroom is joined by a second full bathroom and an oversized loft providing space for a home office, reading area, or lounge.

The finished lower level adds even more options: a family or rec area, a bonus room, laundry room, and storage.

Enjoy the wooded surroundings from the large screened porch or adjoining deck. You’ll have an outdoor shed for storage.

Located in an amenity-filled community with lake access, beach, pool, clubhouse, playground and more, this home is perfect for full-time living or a vacation getaway.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 206 Oakenshield Drive
PRICE: $318,000
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,640
TOTAL ACRES: 0.49
TOTAL TAXES: 4,237.52
YEAR BUILT: 1989
LISTING AGENT: Beth Germann
845-820-2429 cell
Century 21 Geba Realty
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.net
www.c21gebarealty.com
309 West Harford Street, Milford