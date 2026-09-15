Upscale modern lakefront has private dock, media room and home gym

This unique five-bedroom, five-bath home with 97-plus feet of lake frontage is designed for the discerning buyer.



It comes with its own floating dock and an electric powered pontoon boat for enjoying the 60-acre Hemlock Lake.



The main floor great room features a chef’s gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. The dining and living room areas feature large windows to bring in the natural light and enjoy the views with central surround sound speakers.



The ‘’tree-house’’ lounge includes a wet bar area, overlooking the tiered back yard leading to the lake.



The primary bedroom suite has a tub encased in Carrara marble, and all four full bathrooms have radiant heated flooring. You will also have an equipped home gym, wine cellar and home theater. The lower-level family-rec room has a wood burning stove and leads out to the outdoor hot tub and sauna.



This home has a new roof area, solar panels, central AC system and is located in the Hemlock Farms community, home to the Lords Valley Country Club.