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Upscale modern lakefront has private dock, media room and home gym

Hawley. Five-bedroom, five-bath home features a chef’s gourmet kitchen and a ‘treehouse’ lounge.

Hawley /
| 15 Sep 2026 | 04:51
    Upscale modern lakefront has private dock, media room and home gym
    Upscale modern lakefront has private dock, media room and home gym
    Upscale modern lakefront has private dock, media room and home gym

This unique five-bedroom, five-bath home with 97-plus feet of lake frontage is designed for the discerning buyer.

It comes with its own floating dock and an electric powered pontoon boat for enjoying the 60-acre Hemlock Lake.

The main floor great room features a chef’s gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. The dining and living room areas feature large windows to bring in the natural light and enjoy the views with central surround sound speakers.

The ‘’tree-house’’ lounge includes a wet bar area, overlooking the tiered back yard leading to the lake.

The primary bedroom suite has a tub encased in Carrara marble, and all four full bathrooms have radiant heated flooring. You will also have an equipped home gym, wine cellar and home theater. The lower-level family-rec room has a wood burning stove and leads out to the outdoor hot tub and sauna.

This home has a new roof area, solar panels, central AC system and is located in the Hemlock Farms community, home to the Lords Valley Country Club.

ADDRESS: 128 Broadmoor Drive
PRICE: $1,950,000
TOTAL ACRES: 0.97
TOTAL BUILDING SQUARE FEET: 4,011
TOTAL TAXES: $10,500.81
YEAR BUILT: 2013
LISTING AGENT: Renee Hoover
Century 21 Geba Realty
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.netwww.c21gebarealty.com
309 West Harford Street, Milford