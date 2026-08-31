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Walk down to your boat dock from this lakefront bi-level

Milford. Three-bedroom home features a wraparound deck, eat-in kitchen and a fireplace.

Milford /
| 31 Aug 2026 | 01:32
    Walk down to your boat dock from this lakefront bi-level
    Walk down to your boat dock from this lakefront bi-level
    Walk down to your boat dock from this lakefront bi-level
    Walk down to your boat dock from this lakefront bi-level

Just steps from this three-bedroom, two-bath home is a rare blend of peaceful lakefront seclusion and everyday comfort. With a circular driveway and a nicely landscaped yard on just under a full acre, you get the best of both the waterfront and a wooded surrounding.

Inside, the open plan shows off the beamed ceilings, a modern eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, an adjacent dining area and a living room with fireplace. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and you will also have a laundry room.

Relax on the large wrap around deck with screened-in porch on upper and lower levels overlooking the lake. Take the landscaped walkway to the water and your large private dock.

A two-car garage and outdoor shed make this home complete.

Community amenities include security, snow removal and pool.

Whether you’re seeking a full-time residence or a weekend escape, this property delivers the lakefront lifestyle-quiet mornings, golden evenings, and a front-row seat to nature every day.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 146 Spruce Lake Drive
PRICE: $499,000
TOTAL ACRES: 0.97
TOTAL TAXES: $5,902.06
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,826
YEAR BUILT: 1997
LISTING AGENT: Barbara Wainwright
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com