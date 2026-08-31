Walk down to your boat dock from this lakefront bi-level

Just steps from this three-bedroom, two-bath home is a rare blend of peaceful lakefront seclusion and everyday comfort. With a circular driveway and a nicely landscaped yard on just under a full acre, you get the best of both the waterfront and a wooded surrounding.

Inside, the open plan shows off the beamed ceilings, a modern eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, an adjacent dining area and a living room with fireplace. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, and you will also have a laundry room.

Relax on the large wrap around deck with screened-in porch on upper and lower levels overlooking the lake. Take the landscaped walkway to the water and your large private dock.

A two-car garage and outdoor shed make this home complete.

Community amenities include security, snow removal and pool.

Whether you’re seeking a full-time residence or a weekend escape, this property delivers the lakefront lifestyle-quiet mornings, golden evenings, and a front-row seat to nature every day.