Walk to the lake from your home surrounded by nature

This updated three-bedroom chalet features well-kept grounds on a corner lot and beautiful views of the forest.

Enter and find an open layout spanning the living room with wood-burning brick fireplace, bar and dining area, plus a wall of double sliding doors to bring in the natural light. You’ll enjoy a long front porch for relaxing or entertaining guests. The main level includes a bedroom with a big window, and a full updated bath with shower.

The kitchen has granite tops and cabinetry to match the cottage style with new stainless-steel appliances. Two more bedrooms and another full bathroom are on the second floor.

Outside, you are surrounded by birds and deciduous forest and your very own garden space to harvest vegetables, flowers and more. Behind the home, there is a fire pit where you can sit with friends and kids to roast marshmallows. This home also has a long gravel driveway and a shed for storage. It is a great vacation property or year-round residence. Community amenities include a lake, pool, security and more.