Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers names new provider at Lake Region Walk-in Care center

Patrick Barney, PA-C, has joined the staff at Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers’ (WMCHC) Lake Region Walk-in Care center as an advanced care practitioner.

As a Certified Physician Assistant, Barney provides treatment for a wide range of non-emergency illnesses and injuries, including colds, flu, sore throats, minor injuries, rashes, and infections for patients age one to adult. Walk-in Care services are available without an appointment, offering patients a convenient option when they need prompt medical attention and their Primary Care Provider’s office is either closed or fully booked.

Barney earned his Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Marywood University in Scranton, Pa., as well as a Master of Science in Dietetics, Kinesiology and Sport Nutrition. Prior to joining WMCHC, Patrick was employed by the Geisinger Health System for two and a half years as an advanced practitioner at Geisinger CMC Critical Care and later at Geisinger Urgent Care in Scranton, PA. Patrick also served an Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Organic Chemistry and Nutrition for Marywood University.

Patrick’s new position in Wayne County speaks to his dedication to providing exceptional, accessible care for all. “Rural communities are entitled to the same quality of healthcare that urban and suburban communities deserve; unfortunately, there is a deficit of providers in rural communities, and my intention is to do my part to bridge that gap for the communities that WMCHC serves,” he stated.

Lake Region Walk-in Care is located at 273 Grandview Avenue in Honesdale and offers treatment for non-life-threatening conditions seven days a week.