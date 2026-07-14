Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers welcomes second class of family medicine residents

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) welcomed its second class of family medicine residents at the beginning of this month, marking another important milestone in the continued growth of its residency program.

Launched in 2025, the residency program was established to train the next generation of family physicians while addressing the healthcare needs of rural communities. The arrival of a second resident class demonstrates the program’s successful growth and WMCHC’s ongoing commitment to medical education and workforce development.

The new residents will join the inaugural class currently progressing through the program. Throughout their training, residents will gain hands-on experience caring for patients at community-based health centers while working alongside experienced physicians and healthcare professionals.

“We are excited to welcome our second class of residents to Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers,” said Erica Brown, designated institutional official, WMCHC Family Medicine Resident Program and WMCHC chief development officer. “Their arrival reflects the continued success of our residency program and our commitment to preparing skilled family physicians who understand the unique healthcare needs of rural communities.”

The Family Medicine Residency Program provides comprehensive training that emphasizes patient-centered care, preventive medicine, chronic disease management, behavioral health integration, women’s health and community engagement. Residents also have opportunities to work with a diverse patient population across WMCHC’s network of health center sites.