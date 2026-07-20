Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center celebrates ten years

Wayne Memorial Hospital’s (WMH) cardiac catheterization laboratory, the Heart & Vascular Center, marked ten years in June. It has proven to be a critical and much welcomed endeavor that remains significant to the health of patients served and residents living in and visiting the region. “The number of patients in these first six months has already bypassed the entirety of last year’s volume,” Frank Reid, RN, Cardiovascular Care/Cardiac Catheterization Lab Coordinator, noted.

The exceptional team includes board certified interventional cardiologists; Dr. Samir Pancholy, FAHA, FACC, FFCAI, and Dr. Muhammad Dogar, as well as Cardiologists Dr. Haitham Abughnia, MSc, and Dr. Joseph Laureti, along with advanced practice providers Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Lori Jordan CHFN, Certified Physician Assistant Emily Byers, the leadership of Registered Nurse Frank Reid and a full support staff of additional medical professionals.

The establishment of the cath lab was a direct response to community need and has resulted in many lives saved and many more improved. For more information regarding WMH’s cardiologists, the cardiac cath lab and Physicians Specialty Clinic, visit www.wmh.org.