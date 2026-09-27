Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, Honesdale High School to host an apprenticeship forum

Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance will host “Grow Your Own Talent: Creating Workforce Pipelines Through Apprenticeship” on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace Street, Honesdale.

This special event reflects a shared commitment by Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance and Honesdale High School to partner with local employers, educational institutions, and workforce agencies to build the region’s future workforce. Through collaboration and innovative workforce strategies, the event will explore how apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs can create meaningful career pathways while helping employers develop skilled, local talent.

“The future of our workforce depends on strong partnerships. By bringing together employers, educators, and workforce development partners, we can create sustainable workforce solutions that benefit students, businesses, and our entire community,” said Katheryne Hait, executive director at Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance.

Program attendees will learn about the benefits of apprenticeship programs including building a pipeline of skilled local talent, reducing recruitment challenges, improving employee retention, strengthening connections between employers, students, and educators, and accessing resources, funding opportunities and technical assistance.

The program will feature discussions with workforce and apprenticeship experts, highlighting practical strategies and successful partnership models that organizations can use to develop or expand apprenticeship opportunities.

Complimentary Derby-style food and refreshments will be served.

To learn more, call 570-390-7613 or email workforce@wpworkforce.org

To register, https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/3687fjg.