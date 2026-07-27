$1.2M in federal funding secured to support the extension of the Eastern Pike County Sewer

At a press conference with local officials and community leaders, Congressman Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (PA-08), announced that he has secured $1.25 million in federal funding for the extension of the Eastern Pike County Sewer, which will extend wastewater service to Matamoras and Milford Boroughs.

“Reliable water and wastewater infrastructure isn’t something people think about every day, but it’s one of the most important investments we can make,” said Bresnahan. “As Pike County continues to grow, our infrastructure must keep up the pace. Today’s federal funding is going exactly where it should, to the people. This investment with improve public infrastructure while creating opportunities for future economic development.”

The Eastern Pike County Sewer Extension will expand wastewater infrastructure in Matamoras Borough, Milford Borough, and Westfall Township.

Rep. Bresnahan was joined by State Representative Jeff Olsommer, Westfall Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Rob Llewellyn, Pike County Commissioner Matt Osterberg, Matamoras Mayor Cory Homer, Paul Fischer with Westfall Township, Frank Tarquinio with Milford Water Authority, and Chris Lordi, Chad Stewart, Kim Pearce, and Mark Spatz with Westfall Municipal Authority.