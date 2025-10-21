26 years and counting for BBFF

The Black Bear Film Festival (BBFF) has been an annual event in Milford for 26 years and seems to show no signs of slowing down. If anything, it is expanding in breadth and depth, starting with eight full-length feature films on the main stage at the Milford Theater and populating to other venues in town for a huge variety of Salons of short films by independent filmmakers.

BBFF’s opened this year on Friday Oct. 17 and ran through Sunday Oct. 19. It was “Film Heaven” all weekend in Milford. The goal of BBFF is to build community through film, providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with audiences. And the Festival does just that every year. It has become a beloved tradition and thousands of fans flood the town for the event.

In addition to the main stage films and salons, there was one special surprise this year: The opening night Gala Dinner, sponsored by Bill Rosado and his Milford Hospitality Group. It was an elegant upgrade from previous gala dinners. The décor was black tablecloths with candles, and white glove service of wait staff passing around such gourmet delicacies as Cochinita Slider, Plaintain Salbut, Short Rib Crostini, and Fig Flatbread.

“Bill Rosado’s style and generosity has set the stage for an exciting, upbeat tone for the festival for the rest of the weekend,” said BBFF President Max Brinson in thanking Rosado for bringing an elegant touch to the Festival.

Some of the main stage films were “Magic Hour,” a comedy about a woman who was a former filmmaker, now stuck in an abusive household situation taking the plunge and enrolling in film school in middle age with some hilarious results. The writer, Jacqueline Christy, was in the audience and shared her experiences.

Another, “Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Infamous Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated,” was a fascinating documentary about this bold and courageous act in the 1960s, told by her filmmaker daughter-in-law, Jill Campbell.

There were several other films on the main stage, but the one that stood out and dominated the weekend was “The Princess Bride,” the classic comedy directed by Rob Reiner with a huge, amazing cast. Chris Sarandon was nominated for best supporting actor in this movie. Sarandon was onstage being interviewed by Milford’s own film historian, John DiLeo.

“Sarandon was the perfect guest,” he said. “Not just terrific onstage, but an easygoing, friendly fellow, a pleasure to be around. Great career, great stories, great guy. It’s always such a treat for our audiences when an actor steps off the screen and walks onto the Milford Theater stage.” Needless to say, the session was packed and the audience loved every minute of it.

The Salons were free and more than 30 of them were held during the weekend at places like Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, The Columns Museum, The John Wallace, and At Triversity: The Pride Center.

“The Black Bear Film Festival has always been about celebrating independent voices and fostering community through storytelling,” said Elias Noel, one of the board’s directors. “This year, we’re proud to continue that tradition with a lineup that reflects both the heart and diversity of cinema today.”

“This film festival takes an enormous effort all during the year, not only on this weekend,” Brinson added. “It would not be possible without the volunteers, students, filmmakers, and our very loyal Board of Directors. We do it because we love it ,and because we know you love it, too. Thanks for all your efforts.”