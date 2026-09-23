A very good evening had at the Greater Pike 11th Annual Awards Dinner

The Greater Pike Community Foundation held its 11th annual Awards Dinner at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis on Sunday, Sept. 13. This signature event brings together community leaders, local business, nonprofit leaders and local residents for an evening of connection, gratitude, and making a difference by the foundation as well as by each and every fund it supports.

Every year this dinner, celebrates a foundation which gets bigger and bigger.

This year the word “good” seems to have characterized almost aspect of the evening.

People were feeling good about doing good, being with good friends, enjoying good food and good weather. In general, the ballroom was full of good people having a good time and enjoying the evening.

Luke Turano, chair of the board of directors and fervent supporter of the Greater Pike Community Foundation (GPCF) hosted the evening along with Rick Little, GPCF’s executive director.

Little summarized the feel of the evening, “It was an incredible evening. A beautiful setting, a room full of people who care deeply about our county, and three honorees who have each given so much to it.”

This year’s award winners were:

The Pike County Historical Society for “Non-profit Excellence” with Liz Steen, board president accepting the award on their behalf.

John’s of Arthur Avenue Restaurant & Pizzeria for the Richard L. Snyder Business Leadership Award represented by owner Colin Smith.

John “Duke” Schneider for the Barbara J. Buchanan Community Service Award.

Reminiscing about the foundation’s beginnings

Schneider reminisced about the beginnings of the foundation in 2012. They were sitting around talking about how to raise money and Barbara Buchanan (also known as the Grand Dame of Milford) said, “This is how you raise money” and then she whipped out her checkbook and, there and then, wrote a sizeable check, which kicked things off and left a lot of people simply flummoxed.

It was fortuitous that Buchanan’s nephew, Dr. Harry W. (Buck) Buchanan IV, was at this event and had come full circle since he was at the very first of these dinners in 2012 to support her at the launch of GPCF.

“I am delighted to join “you all” to acknowledge and honor my aunt, Barbara J. Buchanan. While she led many philanthropic efforts to enhance this beautiful Milford community, she was most proud to be a founding member of Greater Pike, and would have been thrilled to see how far it has come in reflecting and enhancing those original goals. Great to be here and to represent my family this evening. We are humbled that you honor her each year,” he said.

‘The most important organization in the county’

Many long time supporters echoed that sentiment of the growth of the organization.

“I was delighted to see how the organization is moving forward, approaching nearly $10 million in total assets, more than 50 established funds, and granting hundreds of scholarships,” founding board chair Jim Pedranti observed, “It’s the most important organization in the county.”

Former Board Chairman Gail Shuttleworth would totally agree, “It was wonderful to see how far Greater Pike has come in recent years. The organization has always worked hard to reflect our community, and the honorees and attendees represent the best of us, crossing the political spectrum to help all our neighbors.”

Rick Little summed up the evening, “The whole night was a reminder of how much heart there is in this community. A huge thank you to everyone who was part of it.”