Advocacy group hosts town hall to address healthcare in Northeastern PA

On Tuesday, July 14, the Affordable Healthcare for NEPA coalition hosted a virtual town hall to discuss concerns about rising healthcare costs in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

People from across the area gathered on a Zoom call and in person in Scranton to share their experiences in the healthcare system. The meeting was led by Aaron Troisi, who was joined by other members of the coalition to guide the discussion and respond to people’s experiences with understanding and a shared frustration.

The coalition prepared a slideshow that broke down empirical data on healthcare in the area, highlighting the gap between what insurance companies charge and what the average citizen can afford. Additionally, they said millions of dollars were going toward insurance company CEO salaries, rather than to the people who would need it the most. Lauren Harris, a member of the coalition, said she is not against people making money, but the discrepancy between CEOs and those they should be insuring shouldn’t be so large.

Afterward, the floor was opened for residents to share their stories and experiences with the current healthcare system. People expressed concerns about rising costs, poor coverage, and unfair practices affecting themselves and their loved ones.

One individual gave an example of how poor communication impacts those seeking medical care. He claimed they were at a Geisinger facility and were told to go elsewhere in the building to get bloodwork done, only to be told by that other department that the lab work was not covered by their insurance plan.

Inefficient urgent care treatment and its impact on emergency rooms was another issue addressed at the meeting. One attendee mentioned that they see high turnover rates at urgent care facilities in the area, with people hoping to get fast, affordable treatment, only to be referred to an emergency room.

People also cited the common reluctance to call an ambulance due to cost, often choosing to forgo healthcare or resorting to desperate measures to reach a hospital. One attendee recalled a time when they needed to call an ambulance, only to be charged over a thousand dollars before even reaching the hospital. They later discovered that the ambulance ride was considered out of network, and therefore it was not covered by their insurance.

During the meeting, one person sought to distinguish between those who work at insurance companies and those who run them, noting that while it can be easy to label anyone who works at an insurance company as part of the problem, those individuals are still just people trying to earn a living.

Troisi argued that one of the most important steps to make a difference is to vote in the upcoming midterm elections for candidates who support freezing healthcare costs. He also shared a petition to present to healthcare providers to influence their decisions and build community support.

It was also noted that elected officials need to be held accountable for following through on promises that are made when running for office. People feel that it is no longer enough to simply say that change will be made, but pressure needs to be applied to ensure those promises are fulfilled.

The coalition will also be hosting a Health Care-A-Van on Thursday, Aug. 27. The caravan will travel through Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Danville to raise awareness and encourage people to share their stories and sign a petition that will be brought before insurance providers in the hopes of applying pressure and enacting change in the system.