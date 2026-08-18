Bon Secours Community Hospital is now Port Jervis Community Hospital, a member of Westchester Medical Center.

What this means for patients?

Doctors, nurses and care teams are not changing. Your appointments, medications, treatments and monitoring will continue as planned. Your insurance coverage and in-network status are not affected. Your medical records will remain accessible under your existing medical record number.

What changes will happen?

As part of the WMCHealth Network, Port Jervis Community Hospital will continue to offer local care while connecting patients to the advanced services, specialists and resources of a larger health system when needed.

During this transition, patients may see the former and new hospital names on signs, forms or other materials.

If you have questions, please speak with a member of your care team or contact reply@wmchealth.org.