Business. Pike County Career Center hosting Heat of Summer Job Fair on Aug. 13

The Pike County Career Center will host a Heat of Summer Job Fair on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wallenpaupack Area High School, 2552 US-6 Hawley.

The job fair will feature more than 30 regional employers from Wayne and Pike Counties representing industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement/corrections, sales and more.

“The Heat of Summer Job Fair brings together a range of regional employers, making it easier and less stressful for jobseekers to connect with companies close to home,” said Cindy DeFebo, director, Pike County Career Center.

Admission is free for both employers and job seekers.

Call for employers

Employers interested in participating in the Heat of Summer Job Fair are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. Tables, chairs, and lunch will be provided for attending employers. The registration form is available on the Pike County Career Center’s webpage, www.pikepa.org/careercenter.

While there is no fee to register, the Career Center is requesting employers to contribute to its mini food pantry. The initiative directly supports unemployed and underemployed individuals in the County who utilize Career Center services.

For additional information, please contact Cindy DeFebo, Director, Pike County Career Center at (570) 296-2909 or cdefebo@pikepa.org.