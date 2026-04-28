Candidate Q&A: Lisa Baker for Pennsylvania State Senate

Why are you running for State Senate?

I was born, raised, and educated in this area. I had a family here. My professional life - public and private - has been devoted to creating opportunities in local communities and raising the quality of life across the district. During my service as state Senator, I have pushed through legislation to protect children, enhance community safety, support veterans, expand health care, fix critical infrastructure, attract and retain jobs, strengthen emergency response, safeguard gun owner rights, and make sure our schools receive a fair share of state funding. These are the crucial issues that residents express as I travel the district to meet with people and decision makers. I listen to people and respond to the best of my ability. I am asking voters for their trust and support to continue this important work.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Increasing enforceable legal protection for families, children, and seniors.Making basic needs - food, healthcare, housing, education, good jobs - more affordable and accessible for district residents.Making state government truly balance the state budget as families must do with their household budgets and imposing greater accountability over the dollars that are spent. This includes bolstering election security and more aggressively pursuing the waste, fraud, and abuse that infest programs without sufficient legislative oversight.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

People have sent me to Harrisburg to act with integrity, to listen to and act upon their key concerns, and deliver practical and lasting results. I have built connections with residents, community leaders, and local officials that yield constructive ideas for laws, oversight, investigation, programs, and investment in projects. As chair of the Judiciary Committee, I am able to negotiate and advance needed criminal justice laws, prevent assaults on gun rights, and block radical ideas such as defunding police.