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Cardboard Boat Regatta and Beach Party returns to Port Jervis

Events. Second annual competition on the Delaware happening on Aug. 22.

Port Jervis /
| 04 Aug 2026 | 01:01
    A team competes in the 2025 Cardboard Boat Regatta in Port Jervis.
    A team competes in the 2025 Cardboard Boat Regatta in Port Jervis. ( Photo provided.)
    A competitor in her cardboard boat at the 2025 regatta.
    A competitor in her cardboard boat at the 2025 regatta. ( Photo provided.)
    A team competes in the 2025 Cardboard Boat Regatta in Port Jervis.
    A team competes in the 2025 Cardboard Boat Regatta in Port Jervis. ( Photo provided.)
    Sink or swim at the Cardboard Boat Regatta.
    Sink or swim at the Cardboard Boat Regatta. ( Photo provided.)

The Port Jervis NY Tourism Board’s Delaware River Cardboard Boat Regatta and Beach Party returns Saturday, Aug. 22 to West End Beach, 14 Ferry Street, Port Jervis.

Homemade cardboard boats will compete for the honors of fastest time, most team spirit, most creative and best sinker.

All registration fees go to the Port Jervis Fire Department Special Operations Dive Team.

The event will feature live music performed by Hudson Blue Band, food trucks and vendors, and a treasure hunt for children.

For more information visit at portjervisny.gov/events.

EVENT DETAILS
Location: West End Beach, 14 Ferry Street
Date: Aug. 22
Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Free (Note a registration fee is required for regatta participants)
Parking: Free