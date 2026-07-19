Choosing Integrity to host 5th Annual Pickleball Tournament on July 25

Choosing Integrity invites the community to grab a paddle and support a great cause at its 5th Annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, July 25, at the Pickleball Courts at Airport Park in Matamoras.

The annual tournament serves as a fundraiser for Choosing Integrity, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of justice-involved individuals through education, peer support, recovery and wellness services, mentorship, advocacy, and community partnerships that promote successful reintegration and reduce recidivism.

The day will begin with registration and rules review at 9 a.m., with tournament play starting promptly at 10 a.m. Pennsylvania Representative Jeff Olsommer will officially kick off the event by hitting the ceremonial first ball.

Players and spectators alike can enjoy a fun-filled day featuring competitive pickleball, food and beverages, door prizes, and giveaways generously donated by local businesses. Players of all experience levels are welcome to attend.

Registration information and tournament details are available at: https://shorturl.at/srwZ0.

Choosing IntegrityEmail: info@choosingintegrity.orgWebsite: www.choosingintegrity.org.