On Sunday, April 26, community members gathered at the Delaware Township Municipal Building to discuss and petition against FirstEnergy and its Shawnee-Walker 69kV transmission-line project.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., organizers from Stop FirstEnergy set up tables with petitions to various Pennsylvania government officials, such as state representatives Rob Bresnahan and Jeff Olsommer, Senators Lisa Baker and Rosemary Brown and the Pike County Board of Commissioners. These petitions aimed to express public opposition to the project and raise the issue enough to slow or halt it entirely.

Along with the petitions, tables featured informational documents, including an explanation of the project and its risks, as well as a data-driven analysis of its projected effect on residential property values in the area, written by Carl Will.

Rep. Tarah Probst attended the meeting after already showing her disapproval of the project. She spent the time speaking with community members about the project’s potential impact and offered connections for the organizers to reach out to.

For those who were unable to attend the petition signing, another meeting will be held on May 30 at the Silver Lake Tavern in Dingmans Ferry. The aim will be to inform more of the community about the project and educate them about its impact and prevention strategies, Stop FirstEnergy shared.

Resident Taylor Meise addressed community concerns about their current ability to prevent the Shawnee-Walker project, claiming the the Department of Environmental Protection is the main entity that could stop the project in its tracks or significantly slow it down and more work is needed in the future.

There will be a 30-day public comment period on the Pennsylvania Bulletin website (https://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov/), during which residents can submit arguments against the project and express disinterest. Each complaint must be investigated individually before the project can move forward. FirstEnergy plans to hold another meeting to help concerned residents navigate the site and submit their comments.