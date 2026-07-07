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Community. Milford Matamoras Rotary Club installs 2026-2027 officers

Pike County /
| 07 Jul 2026 | 01:39
    Pictured left to right are Teresa O’Leary, Secretary, John Messer-Outgoing Interim President, Candace Mahala, President, Collen Rettinger, Vice President, Darian Rivera, Vice President, Bill Kerstetter, Treasurer and Mary Olsen, Vice President.
    Pictured left to right are Teresa O’Leary, Secretary, John Messer-Outgoing Interim President, Candace Mahala, President, Collen Rettinger, Vice President, Darian Rivera, Vice President, Bill Kerstetter, Treasurer and Mary Olsen, Vice President. ( Photo provided.)

On Wednesday, June 24, The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club installed its 2026-2027 officers during a special evening hosted by Rotarians Doug and Penny Luhrs at their beautiful home. Members enjoyed a potluck dinner prepared by fellow Rotarians as they celebrated the club’s accomplishments and welcomed its new leadership team.

The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every first and third Wednesday’s at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Community members interested in learning more about Rotary or becoming a member are encouraged to attend a meeting or contact Club President Candace at 917-687-2025.