Community. Milford Matamoras Rotary Club installs 2026-2027 officers

On Wednesday, June 24, The Milford Matamoras Rotary Club installed its 2026-2027 officers during a special evening hosted by Rotarians Doug and Penny Luhrs at their beautiful home. Members enjoyed a potluck dinner prepared by fellow Rotarians as they celebrated the club’s accomplishments and welcomed its new leadership team.



The Milford-Matamoras Rotary Club meets every first and third Wednesday’s at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Community members interested in learning more about Rotary or becoming a member are encouraged to attend a meeting or contact Club President Candace at 917-687-2025.