Delaware Highlands Conservancy announces June Community programs

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy will host several community programs and workshops at the Van Scott Nature Reserve (571 Perkins Pond Road, Beach Lake, Pa.).

Morning wellness walks

On Saturday, June 2 and Saturday June 13, the Delaware Highlands Conservancy staff will lead a guided morning wellness walk from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the reserve. The morning walks will last for approximately 1.5-2 hours and take different routes of the Bluebird, Butterfly, Explorer, Wildflower and Woodland Trails. Please be prepared to walk on sloped terrain, wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that are comfortable for the weather. A water bottle and light snack are recommended. The guided wellness walks are free, and advance registration is not required—just drop in and meet the group at 9 a.m. to join.

Investigate pond life at the reserve on June 13

On Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the conservancy will also host an in-depth look at pond life at the reserve. Guests will explore why ponds are tested for harmful algal blooms (HABs), with the help of the HABLAB from the Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District. Participants will learn how to test the water themselves by investigating both the pond water and sediment for macroinvertebrates. Using these findings, the group will determine the overall quality of the pond. This program is $5 for conservancy members or $10 for non-members; kids 12 and under are free. Advance registration is requested and children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.

Learn about owl diets and hunting habits at the owl pallet dissection lab June 27

On Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the conservancy is offering an owl pellet dissection lab. Attendees will work individually, in pairs, or in groups to dissect owl pellets and discover what’s hidden inside. By identifying and piecing together rodent bones, fur, feathers, and other remains, participants will learn about owls’ diets, hunting habits, and behavior while learning about the important role these birds play in the ecosystem. This program is $5 for conservancy members or $10 for non-members; kids 12 and under are free. Advance registration is requested and children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.

How to register

For program details and to register for the above programs, visit www.DelawareHighlands.org/events or call Education and Volunteer Coordinator Jen Campbell at 570-226-3164 ext. 2.