Delaware Highlands Conservancy Announces New Executive Director

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy Board of Directors has announced Trey Talley as the organization’s new Executive Director, effective August 24, 2026.

Talley has served as acting executive director since June, following the departure of former Executive Director Diane Rosencrance. He is the third executive director in the conservancy’s more than 30-year history.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role at Delaware Highlands Conservancy,” Talley stated. “This is a critical time for conservation efforts in the Upper Delaware River region, and I look forward to working with other members of our community, including our partners in conservation and education, to build upon the conservancy’s three decades of positive impact. Toward that end, we will continue protecting land, expanding our education programming, and inviting members of the public to enjoy hiking and exploring at the Van Scott Nature Reserve.”

Why the board selected Talley

The board selected Talley based on his deep knowledge of the conservancy and its work, his experience in land conservation and organizational planning, and his commitment to serving the communities of the Upper Delaware River region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trey Talley as our new Executive Director,” stated conservancy president Jacqueline Sailer. “Trey has shown that he is a natural leader who is committed to land conservation, the local community, and the conservancy’s mission. His vision for the future will broaden the conservancy’s important impact on our landscapes, clean air and clean water for generations to come.”

Talley’s work at the conservancy

Talley joined the Delaware Highlands Conservancy’s land protection team in 2018 and has spent the past eight years leading and supporting land conservation projects throughout the conservancy’s service area in New York and Pennsylvania. Through this work, he has developed strong relationships with local and regional stakeholders, including landowners, grant funders, and public and private conservation organizations.

In addition to his land protection work, Talley worked closely with Rosencrance on strategic and organizational planning, conservation policy advocacy, and the development and expansion of regional partnerships. He represents the conservancy through multiple regional networks and coalitions and has served as a reviewer, contributor, and committee member for environmental planning efforts within the Conservancy’s service area.

The public will be able to meet Talley at the conservancy’s annual free meadow party on Sept. 19 at the Van Scott Nature Reserve in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania.

The conservancy’s work

The leadership transition comes at a time of continued momentum for the conservancy. The organization has expanded its land protection and environmental education efforts and continues to develop partnerships and secure resources for conservation throughout the Upper Delaware River region. During Rosencrance’s 10 years as executive director, the conservancy protected nearly 5,000 additional acres in Pennsylvania and New York, expanded its staff, and established the 144-acre Van Scott Nature Reserve in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania, as a growing center for conservation and environmental education.