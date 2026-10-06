Delaware Valley Action! hosting a No Kings: Vote Early event

Delaware Valley Action! and a number of other community organizations are hosting a No Kings: Vote Early event on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Pike County Courthouse at 412 Broad Street in Milford. The fun, family event is non-partisan and designed to be a fun day, celebrating our right to vote.

The event will feature corn hole, pumpkin painting, popcorn, face-painting, cotton candy and other games.

Pike County Commissioner Christa Caceres is encouraging everyone to participate, noting, “Democracy and voting must be preserved. Come out and spend the day with fellow Americans who embrace the rights and responsibilities of voting in every election. The future of our country demands its citizens use their voice at the ballot box.”

Local organizations tabling at this event will include Delaware Valley Action!, Pike County Democratic Committee, The League of Women Voters, Delaware-Dingmans Townships, Democratic Club, Toys for Kids, and more.

For further information on Voting is FUNdamental event or on Delaware Valley Action!, write to delawarevalleyaction@gmail.com.