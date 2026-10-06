Delaware Valley Elementary students ask: What happens when leaves fall?

Where do all the fallen leaves go? Delaware Valley Elementary School fifth-grade scientists became detectives to solve the mystery.

Working in pairs, students participated in a hands-on simulation to investigate how different organisms in an ecosystem help break down fallen leaves. They had to work together, think critically, and use their detective skills to figure out who - or rather, what - was responsible for making the leaves “disappear” each year.

By the end of the investigation, students discovered that there isn’t just one culprit. Instead, many different organisms work together as part of the ecosystem to break down the leaves and return their nutrients to the environment.