Delaware Valley High School announces 2026 Hall of Fame induction class

The Delaware Valley High School Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2026 induction class. Dr. Cory Homer and Allison Sekol Mackley will be inducted into the Academic/Professional wing while the 2006 varsity baseball team will be inducted into the Athletic wing. Additionally, Dr. Candis M. Finan and Dr. Thomas J. Finan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame’s Legacy wing, created in memory of the late Davis R. Chant, who was inducted into the DV Hall of Fame in 2014 and proudly served on its committee until the time of his passing in 2023. The inductees will serve as honorary captains for Delaware Valley’s homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 19. The formal induction ceremony and banquet will be held at Milford’s historic Tom Quick Inn on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

About the inductees

Cory Homer is a 2008 graduate of Delaware Valley High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in General Psychology from Lebanon Valley College, a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Marywood University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in General Psychology from Grand Canyon University. Dr. Homer is president of Sussex County Community College, mayor of Matamoras Borough, and president/dive captain of Westfall Fire Department.

Allison Sekol Mackley graduated from Delaware Valley High School in 1988 before attending The Pennsylvania State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary English Education. She also holds master’s degrees from Northeastern University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Scranton. Mackley spent nearly 30 years in the public school system as a teacher, librarian, and instructional coach and continues to advocate for innovative teaching and learning experiences that positively impact students, educators and communities.

The 2006 varsity baseball team completed an exceptional season, finishing with a record of 22-2. After capturing the Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 championships, they successfully battled through the state tournament en route to becoming just the second team in school history to win a state title. Their Hall of Fame induction will commemorate the 20th anniversary of this historic season.

Candis M. Finan is a graduate of Honesdale High School and The Pennsylvania State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary English Education. She later earned a Master of Science in Reading, as well her school administration certification, from the University of Scranton and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, Administration, and Policy from Fordham University. Dr. Finan served public education for 40 years as both a teacher and administrator. As Delaware Valley School District Superintendent of Schools, she led the district though a time of unprecedented growth, both in enrollment as well as the quality of its academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs.

Thomas J. Finan is a graduate of St. Rose High School and East Stroudsburg University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science as well as a Master of Education, both in Health Sciences and Physical Education. He later earned his school administration certification from the University of Scranton and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, Administration, and Policy from Fordham University. Dr. Finan served public education for 38 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator. As Delaware Valley School District Director of Secondary Education and Human Resources Recruiter, he helped establish the district as an academic and athletic powerhouse while hiring the best educators he could find.

Tickets for the Sept. 20 event are $75/adults and $35/kids ages 6-12 and are available by contacting 570-296-1827.