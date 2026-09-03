Delaware Valley High School seniors learn financial literacy

Charles Petersheim, owner of Sullivan County-based builder Catskill Farms, recently sponsored and taught his second annual financial literacy class to seniors at Delaware Valley High School. This year’s class consisted of eight students, each of whom was awarded a $1,250 scholarship via his fund at The Community Foundation of Orange, Sullivan and Rockland after attending a two-hour class.

“Financial awareness and developing good habits are key ingredients to a good life,” Petersheim said. “It’s helpful to start building those habits early. This seminar gives the kids some helpful tips to augment whatever they are learning at home and school.”

Petersheim praised the students for their accomplishments and emphasized the importance of combining educational opportunities with real-world financial knowledge.

“Programs like this help students take their next step with confidence,” said Rick Little, executive director of Greater Pike Community Foundation. “We congratulate this year’s recipients and thank Chuck Petersheim, who provided both a scholarship and skills they’ll draw on for years.”

This year’s Tri-State Financial Literacy scholarship recipients are:

Shaun Cannalley, Reagan Decker, Chris Devaney, Ashantia Dicette, Joclyn Dzyak, Mike Iuzzolino, Riley Smith and Savannah Van Orden.

Petersheim also advises the Petersheim Fund at Greater Pike Community Foundation. Online donations to that fund or any other fund administered by Greater Pike can be made at www.greaterpike.org/funds.