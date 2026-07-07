Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre to host healthcare outreach event on July 14

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre will host a Freedom 250 Healthcare Outreach Event, on Tuesday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Wilkes-Barre VA lobby.

Attendees can learn how to access VA disability, education, pension, housing, burial benefits and more. Veterans who have never applied for VA Healthcare or were at one time deemed ineligible, are encouraged to re-apply at the event.

Veterans are asked to bring their DD214 and last year’s gross family income to expedite the enrollment process.

The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is located at 1111 East End Blvd.