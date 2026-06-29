DV Area Hometown Heroes reminds community to purchase banners to honor those who served

The Delaware Valley community is invited to honor service members by purchasing a banner through the DV Area Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

Created in 2019 by six local Navy moms, the program honors Delaware Valley area service men and women, those who have bravely served and those who are currently serving.

Banners will be available for purchase in the upcoming months and will be printed and displayed for Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2027 and will remain displayed for two years. The 30” x 60” banners are displayed on a heavy-duty vinyl pole with full color and double sided with the hometown hero’s photo, name, service years and military branch.

Organizers explained that the purchasing and the making of the banners happens six months prior to them being hung, which is why it is important for the community to be aware of the program and to plan ahead of time for purchasing. Unfortunately, many people wait until closer to Veterans Day to purchase and it is too late.

DV Area Hometown Heroes welcomes volunteers to continue the program. Visit the DV Area Hometown Heroes Facebook page for more information or to purchase a banner. Additional inquiries can also be sent to dvhometownhero@gmail.com.