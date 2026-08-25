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DV students take top prizes at FBLA leadership conference

MILFORD. ‘Their success on the national stage is a testament to their hard work,’ their advisor says.

Texas /
| 25 Aug 2026 | 01:48
    Members of Delaware Valley High School, Delaware Valley Middle School and Dingman Delaware Valley Middle School at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, during the Future Business Leaders of America Inc.’s National Leadership Conference. Beginning in the back row, pictured are: Eduardo Arias, Lindsey Smyser, Kim Smyser, Emma Simmons, Vidhi Patel, Joe Benavides, Ryan Warfsman, Mattias Itjen and Geunhyeok Choi; in the middle row are: Patty Chen, Jodie Harrison, Gia Cosentino, Isabella Bailey, Mayah Amici, Maryah Nuhn, Nathan Marx, Jay Hoar, Isabella Faust and Alexandria Tsiattalos; in front are: Grace Holderith, Elizabeth Bailey, Gracie Stoveken, Ava Troup and Skarlet DePutron. Photo provided by Leslie Lordi/Delaware Valley School District.
    Members of Delaware Valley High School, Delaware Valley Middle School and Dingman Delaware Valley Middle School at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, during the Future Business Leaders of America Inc.’s National Leadership Conference. Beginning in the back row, pictured are: Eduardo Arias, Lindsey Smyser, Kim Smyser, Emma Simmons, Vidhi Patel, Joe Benavides, Ryan Warfsman, Mattias Itjen and Geunhyeok Choi; in the middle row are: Patty Chen, Jodie Harrison, Gia Cosentino, Isabella Bailey, Mayah Amici, Maryah Nuhn, Nathan Marx, Jay Hoar, Isabella Faust and Alexandria Tsiattalos; in front are: Grace Holderith, Elizabeth Bailey, Gracie Stoveken, Ava Troup and Skarlet DePutron. Photo provided by Leslie Lordi/Delaware Valley School District.
    Isabella Bailey, representing the Delaware Valley Middle School, accepts her award as FBLA Young Leader.
    Isabella Bailey, representing the Delaware Valley Middle School, accepts her award as FBLA Young Leader.
    Nathan Marx, representing the Dingman Delaware Middle School FBLA, accept his award in the category for exploring animation.
    Nathan Marx, representing the Dingman Delaware Middle School FBLA, accept his award in the category for exploring animation.
    Myah Amici, representing the Delaware Valley Middle School FBLA, accepts her award in the category of career exploration.
    Myah Amici, representing the Delaware Valley Middle School FBLA, accepts her award in the category of career exploration.
    Gia Cosentino and Jodie Harrison of the Delaware Valley Middle School FBLA accept their award in the category of exploring marketing strategies.
    Gia Cosentino and Jodie Harrison of the Delaware Valley Middle School FBLA accept their award in the category of exploring marketing strategies.

Students from Delaware Valley School District won top prizes at Future Business Leaders of America Inc.’s (FBLA) National Leadership Conference.

The event, held in San Antonio, Texas, from June 29 to July 2, attracted more than 16,000 middle school and high school students, educators and volunteers from across the country.

The leadership conference provides education, competition and networking opportunities centered on business.

More than 13,400 students from nearly 2,100 schools in 47 U.S. states, territories and Canada competed in 108 business-related events for cash prizes totaling nearly $65,000.

Students also had the opportunity to engage in more than 200 learning workshops and meet with representatives from more than 25 colleges, universities and employers, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Business UCLA, FICO, Funds2Orgs, Jostens, Kendra Scott, Men’s Wearhouse, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard.

Additionally, student members heard from Jared Ebersole, FBLA high school alumnus and cofounder of Lectec, who shared his journey from FBLA member to entrepreneur, and what it takes to build, fail and lead.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance at this year’s National Leadership Conference,” said Audrey Dennis, FBLA Co-Adviser at Delaware Valley. “Their success on the national stage is a testament to their hard work, resilience and passion for business and leadership.”

“Competing among the best in the country, they showcased their abilities and dedication,” Dennis added. “Beyond the awards, they’re leaving San Antonio with lifelong skills, experiences and inspiration that will drive their future success.”