DV students take top prizes at FBLA leadership conference

Students from Delaware Valley School District won top prizes at Future Business Leaders of America Inc.’s (FBLA) National Leadership Conference.

The event, held in San Antonio, Texas, from June 29 to July 2, attracted more than 16,000 middle school and high school students, educators and volunteers from across the country.

The leadership conference provides education, competition and networking opportunities centered on business.

More than 13,400 students from nearly 2,100 schools in 47 U.S. states, territories and Canada competed in 108 business-related events for cash prizes totaling nearly $65,000.

Students also had the opportunity to engage in more than 200 learning workshops and meet with representatives from more than 25 colleges, universities and employers, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Business UCLA, FICO, Funds2Orgs, Jostens, Kendra Scott, Men’s Wearhouse, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard.

Additionally, student members heard from Jared Ebersole, FBLA high school alumnus and cofounder of Lectec, who shared his journey from FBLA member to entrepreneur, and what it takes to build, fail and lead.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance at this year’s National Leadership Conference,” said Audrey Dennis, FBLA Co-Adviser at Delaware Valley. “Their success on the national stage is a testament to their hard work, resilience and passion for business and leadership.”

“Competing among the best in the country, they showcased their abilities and dedication,” Dennis added. “Beyond the awards, they’re leaving San Antonio with lifelong skills, experiences and inspiration that will drive their future success.”