DVAA Riverfest returns July 26

On July 27 the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will once again take over Main Street in Narrowsburg for their 36th-annual Riverfest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s musical performances will feature Hurleyville’s Donna & Rick Nestler, who will bring their unique blend of blues, folk, old-timey and Tin Pan Alley pop, and Hudson Valley-based Soil & Soul, a community-minded collective who thrive on audience participation, will keep the main stage jumping in the afternoon. Radio Catskills’s Jason Dole will emcee throughout the action-packed day. Admission is free and the event takes place rain or shine.

SCHEDULE AND ACTIVITIES:



River Dogs on Parade - 10 a.m. (9 a.m. for registration)

Proud pet owners can showcase their furry friends to a panel of distinguished judges and an enthusiastic crowd, and pose for a photo at our ‘bark & repeat’. Costumes are encouraged (for both pets and parents!) and this year’s theme is “Super Hero River Protectors.”

Kid’s Activities - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free arts and crafts activities for young artists will take place at the Kids Craft Corner with local educator Adrienne Hloderwski.

Live Music - 11 a.m.: Donna & Rick Nestler

Americana Roots music. Both are multi-instrumentalists playing 6 & 12 string guitars, tenor banjo, ukuleles, concertina, and hammered dulcimer among other things.

Poster Auction - 1 p.m.

One of the highlights of Riverfest is the annual Riverfest Poster Auction. Original art posters are created by local artists to raise funds for DVAA programming.

Live Music - 2 p.m. : Soil & Soul



The brainchild of lifelong nonprofit worker Lisa Pellegrino, Soil & Soul play covers (everything from Radiohead to Raffi) and originals of bluesy folk rock & all the jazz, because they believe “diversity is the spice of life”.

Maker’s Market - All Day

Featuring over 40 Artisan Market Booths, this year’s Riverfest will showcase a diverse range of handcrafted treasures including locally made paintings, photography, prints, hand-made crafts, jewelry, clothing, home décor, body care products and more

Community Organizations

Additionally, Riverfest offers visitors an opportunity to engage with our local environmental and service organizations through informational booths hosted by numerous non-profit organizations.

Food Trucks - All Day

Festival foods favorites like Luigi’s Italian fare, and Nikki C’s Sea Food, as well as B-Line Ice Cream.