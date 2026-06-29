DVAA Riverfest returns July 26

On July 27 the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will once again take over Main Street in Narrowsburg for their 36th-annual Riverfest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s musical performances will feature Hurleyville’s Donna & Rick Nestler, who will bring their unique blend of blues, folk, old-timey and Tin Pan Alley pop, and Hudson Valley-based Soil & Soul, a community-minded collective who thrive on audience participation, will keep the main stage jumping in the afternoon. Radio Catskills’s Jason Dole will emcee throughout the action-packed day.
Admission is free and the event takes place rain or shine.