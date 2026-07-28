Elder Justice Day returns Aug. 25

Elder Justice Day, held annually by the Pike County Area Agency on Aging, is back for the 12th year on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bushkill Center for Active Adults, 216 Lehman Park Road, Bushkill, Pa.

Elder Justice Day gathers professionals from across the tri-state area to deliver engaging presentations on aging-related topics. This year’s theme, “Aging Gracefully,” will guide the topics and discussions throughout the event.

“Helping older adults age in place and live the life they choose is a priority at the Aging Office,” said Tracy Simon, protective service supervisor. “Elder Justice Day provides a valuable opportunity to educate seniors about the services and programs available to support them, empowering them to remain safe, informed, and independent.”

In addition to presentations by guest speakers, many local home health agencies and community organizations will be available to offer information and answer questions on the services they provide. The Drug Take Back program will also be present at Elder Justice Day for attendees to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medications.

All older adults are welcome to attend this free educational event. Pike County residency is not required. Registration is free and includes a light breakfast courtesy of ARDC Link, a hot lunch, and a door prize raffle ticket.

Call the aging office at (570) 775-5550 by Aug. 19 to reserve a spot at Elder Justice Day. Please contact Pike County Transportation Department at (570) 296-3408 for transportation assistance.

Additional vendors and sponsors are welcome. Interested parties should contact the Pike County Area Agency on Aging by Aug. 17.

Elder Justice Day is organized by the Pike County Elder Abuse Task Force. The task force was established in 2013 with the mission of educating the public on recognizing, preventing and reporting cases of elder abuse.