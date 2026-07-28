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Eligible families encouraged to apply to own Habitat for Humanity house in Pike County

News. A deserving family will move into the organization’s 40th house in the area.

| 28 Jul 2026 | 04:03
    Applications are sought for families seeking to own Habitat for Humanity’s 40th house in Pike County.
    Applications are sought for families seeking to own Habitat for Humanity’s 40th house in Pike County. ( Photo provided.)

As it starts to plan to build its 40th house in Pike County for a deserving family, Habitat for Humanity of Pike County announces that it is seeking eligible families to apply to own its next house.

Families must have a minimum income of approximately 30 percent of the Pike County Median Income, which in 2023 was $79,318 and a maximum of approximately 80 percent of this medium income.

Families that fit the eligibility requirements and would like to apply to own a Habitat home, should complete the application that can be found at https://tinyurl.com/9ahu6cwu and return it to Habitat with the requested verification as soon as possible.

Families with questions or need further information, should call the Habitat office at (570) 828-1623.

Prospective new homeowners are selected based on an application and the following eligibility requirements:
1. You must currently be and have been residing or working in Pike County for a period of no less than one year.
2. You must demonstrate a need for housing.
3. You must agree to partner with us by performing a minimum of 200 hours sweat equity towards the building of your home or other related tasks.
4. You must have a total household gross income that falls within the range of 30% to 80% of the local median income, with some adjustments for large families (see chart below); and have the ability to pay a monthly mortgage and escrow payment.