Eligible families encouraged to apply to own Habitat for Humanity house in Pike County

As it starts to plan to build its 40th house in Pike County for a deserving family, Habitat for Humanity of Pike County announces that it is seeking eligible families to apply to own its next house.

Families must have a minimum income of approximately 30 percent of the Pike County Median Income, which in 2023 was $79,318 and a maximum of approximately 80 percent of this medium income.

Families that fit the eligibility requirements and would like to apply to own a Habitat home, should complete the application that can be found at https://tinyurl.com/9ahu6cwu and return it to Habitat with the requested verification as soon as possible.

Families with questions or need further information, should call the Habitat office at (570) 828-1623.