Eligible homes to get $100 supplement to help with utility bills

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will issue eligible households a $100 supplemental payment from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Households eligible for the payment include those that both received LIHEAP during the 2025-26 season and include at least one family member who has a disability, is age 60 or older, or is a child under the age of six. Approximately 193,000 households will be automatically issued a supplemental payment to the same utility vendor who received their cash grant during the normal LIHEAP season. Households will receive a notice informing them that they are eligible and will receive the supplement.

“We know that even though winter is over, many Pennsylvanians may still need assistance with utility bills from last season. LIHEAP helps some of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their homes safer, and we are pleased to be able to offer this one-time supplemental payment to LIHEAP households,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Valerie Arkoosh.

What is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program?

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is administered by the state department of human services and provides assistance towards a household’s heating bill for renters and homeowners, and if the household’s supplemental payment is issued to an electric vendor, it could be applied to cooling costs. LIHEAP assistance is available in the form of cash or crisis grants which are distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider, and recipients do not have to repay this assistance. LIHEAP is a federally funded program, and the supplemental payments are possible because of federal LIHEAP funding remaining from the 2025-26 season.

Supplemental payments are being distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider as of July 29. Eligible households will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to apply.